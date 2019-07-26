Channels

Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

How Singapore plans to create the city of the future and reinvigorate its economy

  • More than a third of the nation’s exports go to China or the US, putting it on the front line in the trade war and battering its latest export figures
  • On the other hand, Singapore offers stability, world-class infrastructure, low crime rates and proximity to the world’s fastest-growing economies
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:08am, 26 Jul, 2019

Firms in Singapore have been caught in the trade war crossfire. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore chip makers become US-China trade war casualty as firms cut jobs

  • Making microchips for everything from mobile phones to cars has long been central to the success of Singapore
  • Singapore’s exports dropped to a six-year low in June, mainly due to a 31.9 per cent contraction in electronics exports
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:14am, 25 Jul, 2019

