Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Bloomberg
How Singapore plans to create the city of the future and reinvigorate its economy
- More than a third of the nation’s exports go to China or the US, putting it on the front line in the trade war and battering its latest export figures
- On the other hand, Singapore offers stability, world-class infrastructure, low crime rates and proximity to the world’s fastest-growing economies
Topic | Singapore
Firms in Singapore have been caught in the trade war crossfire. Photo: Reuters
Singapore chip makers become US-China trade war casualty as firms cut jobs
- Making microchips for everything from mobile phones to cars has long been central to the success of Singapore
- Singapore’s exports dropped to a six-year low in June, mainly due to a 31.9 per cent contraction in electronics exports
