James Dyson has become one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs, creating a multibillion-dollar company from an insight that a cyclone could collect household dust better than a clogged-up bag. Photo: Bloomberg
Billionaire James Dyson ready to buy second luxury residence in Singapore after snapping up city’s most expensive penthouse
- British inventor has reportedly been given approval to buy house valued at US$33 million which faces Singapore’s Unesco-listed Botanic Garden
- Dyson plans to move his company’s head office from Britain to Singapore will build its first electric car in the city state
Topic | Singapore
James Dyson has become one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs, creating a multibillion-dollar company from an insight that a cyclone could collect household dust better than a clogged-up bag. Photo: Bloomberg
British billionaire James Dyson splashed out US$54.5 million for a penthouse at Tanjong Pagar Centre’s Wallich Residence. The centre is also known as Guoco Tower. Photo: AFP
Besides billionaire James Dyson, which tycoons own luxury Singapore penthouses and apartments?
Malaysia’s 1MDB fugitive Jho Low, Alibaba co-founder Sun Tongyu and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin all reputedly enjoy the high life in the Lion City
Topic | Luxury CEOs
British billionaire James Dyson splashed out US$54.5 million for a penthouse at Tanjong Pagar Centre’s Wallich Residence. The centre is also known as Guoco Tower. Photo: AFP