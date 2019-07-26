Channels

James Dyson has become one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs, creating a multibillion-dollar company from an insight that a cyclone could collect household dust better than a clogged-up bag. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Billionaire James Dyson ready to buy second luxury residence in Singapore after snapping up city’s most expensive penthouse

  • British inventor has reportedly been given approval to buy house valued at US$33 million which faces Singapore’s Unesco-listed Botanic Garden
  • Dyson plans to move his company’s head office from Britain to Singapore will build its first electric car in the city state
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:03am, 26 Jul, 2019

British billionaire James Dyson splashed out US$54.5 million for a penthouse at Tanjong Pagar Centre’s Wallich Residence. The centre is also known as Guoco Tower. Photo: AFP
Tech & Design

Luxury CEOs
