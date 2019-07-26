Channels

A large queue formed outside Huawei’s Vivo City outlet. Photo: CNA/Ruth Smalley
Southeast Asia

Huawei closes Singapore stores for ‘security’ reasons after discounted phones draw huge crowds

  • The Chinese technology giant apologised and said it was unable to fulfil the promotion for the ‘vast majority’ of customers
  • The offer was launched in conjunction with Singapore’s 54th National Day and targeted Singaporeans aged 50 and over
Topic |   Huawei
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 1:41pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Science

Could Huawei be using Trojan circuits to help Beijing spy on US?

  • US is regarded as the world leader in hardware hacking
  • Its allies have found no evidence of planting ‘back doors’, and Chinese researchers insist their work on Trojans is separated from telecoms firms
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 11:08am, 11 Jul, 2019

