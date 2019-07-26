A large queue formed outside Huawei’s Vivo City outlet. Photo: CNA/Ruth Smalley
Huawei closes Singapore stores for ‘security’ reasons after discounted phones draw huge crowds
- The Chinese technology giant apologised and said it was unable to fulfil the promotion for the ‘vast majority’ of customers
- The offer was launched in conjunction with Singapore’s 54th National Day and targeted Singaporeans aged 50 and over
Illustration: Dennis Yip
Could Huawei be using Trojan circuits to help Beijing spy on US?
- US is regarded as the world leader in hardware hacking
- Its allies have found no evidence of planting ‘back doors’, and Chinese researchers insist their work on Trojans is separated from telecoms firms
Illustration: Dennis Yip