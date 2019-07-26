Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Radio Free Asia reporter Uon Chhin arrives at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Cambodian reporters on trial for ‘undermining national security’ after working for US-funded radio station

  • The pair were arrested in November 2017 during a crackdown on the media and political opponents of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government
  • Police in March 2018 added a charge of producing pornography, which is punishable by up to a year in jail
Topic |   Cambodia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Radio Free Asia reporter Uon Chhin arrives at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.