Former Radio Free Asia reporter Uon Chhin arrives at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. Photo: AP
Cambodian reporters on trial for ‘undermining national security’ after working for US-funded radio station
- The pair were arrested in November 2017 during a crackdown on the media and political opponents of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government
- Police in March 2018 added a charge of producing pornography, which is punishable by up to a year in jail
