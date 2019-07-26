Soldiers stand guard at Ream naval base in Cambodia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia offers glimpse inside naval base at centre of China rumours
- The defence ministry organised a media tour to the Ream naval base after denying reports of a deal allowing China to use the facility
- Giving Beijing access to the base would boost its ability to assert contested territorial claims in the South China Sea
Topic | Cambodia
Soldiers stand guard at Ream naval base in Cambodia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Earlier this month, the US Defence Department suggested China may be attempting to gain a military foothold in Cambodia. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia denies ‘secret deal’ allowing Chinese forces to be stationed at naval base on Gulf of Thailand
- The agreement would give China an enhanced ability to assert contested territorial claims and economic interests in the South China Sea
- A Cambodian spokesperson said the report was ‘made up and baseless’ and in Beijing, spokesman Geng Shuang said parties should not ‘overinterpret’ China-Cambodian cooperation
Topic | South China Sea
Earlier this month, the US Defence Department suggested China may be attempting to gain a military foothold in Cambodia. Photo: Reuters