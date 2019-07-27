Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he is freed from political constraints in his final term and vows to push sweeping economic reforms. Photo: AP
A Friday with Indonesia’s President Widodo: visit mosque, take selfies, craft legacy
- Joko Widodo was re-elected with a modestly increased majority in April
- He says he will ‘make a lot of decisions’ in the next five years, his second term
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he is freed from political constraints in his final term and vows to push sweeping economic reforms. Photo: AP