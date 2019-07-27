Channels

A house damaged by the earthquakes that struck Itbayat on Saturday. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

8 dead, 60 hurt as dual earthquakes strike northern Philippine islands

  • The quakes caused houses built of stone and wood to collapse, jolting residents from their sleep, according to a disaster response spokesman
  • More than 1,000 people – about half the island’s population, most of whom are fishermen – have been advised not to return to their homes
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:32pm, 27 Jul, 2019

The epicentre of the quake was near Madrid town in Surigao del Sur, Mindanao. Photo: Google Maps
Southeast Asia

Residents flee homes, restaurant tips into river, as magnitude-5.8 quake rocks southern Philippines

  • Buildings in Madrid town, near the epicentre, sustained damages in the predawn shake
  • The impact was also felt in four neighbouring towns, including Cantilan, where a restaurant fell into a nearby river
Topic |   Earthquakes
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:34pm, 13 Jul, 2019

