A house damaged by the earthquakes that struck Itbayat on Saturday. Photo: EPA
8 dead, 60 hurt as dual earthquakes strike northern Philippine islands
- The quakes caused houses built of stone and wood to collapse, jolting residents from their sleep, according to a disaster response spokesman
- More than 1,000 people – about half the island’s population, most of whom are fishermen – have been advised not to return to their homes
Topic | The Philippines
A house damaged by the earthquakes that struck Itbayat on Saturday. Photo: EPA
The epicentre of the quake was near Madrid town in Surigao del Sur, Mindanao. Photo: Google Maps
Residents flee homes, restaurant tips into river, as magnitude-5.8 quake rocks southern Philippines
- Buildings in Madrid town, near the epicentre, sustained damages in the predawn shake
- The impact was also felt in four neighbouring towns, including Cantilan, where a restaurant fell into a nearby river
Topic | Earthquakes
The epicentre of the quake was near Madrid town in Surigao del Sur, Mindanao. Photo: Google Maps