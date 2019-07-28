People walk near part of sea wall which prevents water flooding Jakarta. Photo: AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo insists Jakarta’s giant sea wall ‘must be done quickly’ to protect sinking capital
- Jakarta has been described as one of the world’s fastest-sinking cities – a result of geographic misfortune and mismanagement
- Planning for a giant sea wall encircling Jakarta Bay began about a decade ago but implementation has been slow
