Customs officials removing smuggled rhino horn pieces from packaging in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Vietnam seizes 125kg of rhino horn hidden in plaster, in crackdown on wildlife smuggling
- The 125kg haul of rhino horn discovered at Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport was found after the carefully disguised shipment aroused suspicion
- Rhino horn can fetch up to US$60,000 per kilo in Vietnam, where some people believe it can help cure diseases and hangovers when ground into powder
Topic | Vietnam
