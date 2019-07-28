Channels

Customs officials removing smuggled rhino horn pieces from packaging in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Vietnam seizes 125kg of rhino horn hidden in plaster, in crackdown on wildlife smuggling

  • The 125kg haul of rhino horn discovered at Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport was found after the carefully disguised shipment aroused suspicion
  • Rhino horn can fetch up to US$60,000 per kilo in Vietnam, where some people believe it can help cure diseases and hangovers when ground into powder
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Jul, 2019

