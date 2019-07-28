Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut to mark the Thai king’s 67th birthday. Photo: Reuters
A show of love, or a royal insult? Haircut bearing Thai king’s portrait divides fans on monarch’s 67th birthday
- A man who got the king’s face shaved onto the back of his head has drawn praise from some for the show of love, but criticism from others, who view it as disrespectful
- Ultra-royalists in Thailand are known for extreme displays of devotion to the monarch, seen as a semidivine figure
