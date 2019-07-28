Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Southeast Asia

‘PAP has lost its way’: Estranged brother of Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong backs new opposition party

  • Lee Hsien Yang said he was fully behind the ‘principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party’, started by a former stalwart of the ruling party, Tan Cheng Bock
  • While the People’s Action Party has governed for decades and the opposition is not viewed as a threat, backing from a senior member of the Lee family could give Tan a boost at the next election
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:24pm, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Temasek has invested in BeiGene and Innovent Biologics, which develops therapies and antibodies for diseases such as cancer. Photo: Bloomberg
Economics

In Singapore, Temasek’s results spark discussion of Chinese investments and Ho Ching

  • Even as it feels the sting of the US-China trade war, the state investment firm is staying true to its strategy of betting big on new trends
  • Its focus on China has mirrored Singapore’s transformation from an export-led economy to one focusing on domestic consumption and services
Topic |   Temasek Holdings
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 9:39am, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Temasek has invested in BeiGene and Innovent Biologics, which develops therapies and antibodies for diseases such as cancer. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.