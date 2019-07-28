Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
‘PAP has lost its way’: Estranged brother of Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong backs new opposition party
- Lee Hsien Yang said he was fully behind the ‘principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party’, started by a former stalwart of the ruling party, Tan Cheng Bock
- While the People’s Action Party has governed for decades and the opposition is not viewed as a threat, backing from a senior member of the Lee family could give Tan a boost at the next election
Temasek has invested in BeiGene and Innovent Biologics, which develops therapies and antibodies for diseases such as cancer. Photo: Bloomberg
In Singapore, Temasek’s results spark discussion of Chinese investments and Ho Ching
- Even as it feels the sting of the US-China trade war, the state investment firm is staying true to its strategy of betting big on new trends
- Its focus on China has mirrored Singapore’s transformation from an export-led economy to one focusing on domestic consumption and services
