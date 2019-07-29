Channels

Diaspora bonds are part of Indonesia’s plan to reduce high foreign ownership of securities. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Indonesia looks to cut reliance on foreign funds with bonds sale to citizens living overseas

  • Jakarta is studying so-called diaspora bonds as it strives to reduce the high proportion of its securities that are in foreign ownership
  • This can be achieved by expanding the country’s domestic investor base, according to Luky Alfirman, from the finance ministry
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:15am, 29 Jul, 2019

Motorists are seen during a traffic jam in Jakarta on March 6, 2019. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Southeast Asia

Indonesia courts Hong Kong investors to build toll roads on Java as part of Widodo’s ambitious infrastructure plans

  • Widodo is aiming to build motorways worth US$70 billion and stretching across 5,400km, triple the length of the current road network
  • The road projects will be part of a US$400 billion plan to modernise Indonesia and boost economic growth
Topic |   Indonesia
Aloysius Unditu

Aloysius Unditu  

Updated: 7:48am, 23 Jul, 2019

