Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Cambodia set to buy more arms from China, prime minister says
- Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on Facebook that US$40 million would be spent on weapons from China
- That includes tens of thousands of guns to replace old stock that were already being shipped, he said
Topic | Cambodia
The USS Carl Vinson. Could the American navy be stationed in Sri Lanka? Photo: AFP
US naval base rumours in Sri Lanka spark alarm as Washington and Beijing tussle for influence in Indo-Pacific
- Talk of a tie-up with Uncle Sam to host a military base off the tip of southern India is increasingly dragging Sri Lanka into the US-China strategic struggle
- Officials have vehemently denied speculation about a deal, but one analyst says deeper military ties are a ‘natural next step’
Topic | Sri Lanka
