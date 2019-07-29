Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Cambodia set to buy more arms from China, prime minister says

  • Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on Facebook that US$40 million would be spent on weapons from China
  • That includes tens of thousands of guns to replace old stock that were already being shipped, he said
Topic |   Cambodia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:14pm, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The USS Carl Vinson. Could the American navy be stationed in Sri Lanka? Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

US naval base rumours in Sri Lanka spark alarm as Washington and Beijing tussle for influence in Indo-Pacific

  • Talk of a tie-up with Uncle Sam to host a military base off the tip of southern India is increasingly dragging Sri Lanka into the US-China strategic struggle
  • Officials have vehemently denied speculation about a deal, but one analyst says deeper military ties are a ‘natural next step’
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 4:13pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The USS Carl Vinson. Could the American navy be stationed in Sri Lanka? Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.