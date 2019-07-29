The advertisement featuring actor Dennis Chew as it appeared online. Photo: Twitter
Singapore broadcaster in hot water after ‘brownface’ advert sparks anger, apology
- The ad, part of a government-initiated campaign for cashless transactions in the city state, featured actor Dennis Chew from broadcaster Mediacorp
- His skin was darkened to depict an Indian man and a Malay woman wearing a headscarf. He also portrayed a Chinese man and woman
Topic | Singapore
