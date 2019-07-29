Police display 1,187kg of seized methamphetamine worth US$17.8 million in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
In Malaysia, efforts to fight drug abuse are stymied by police officers who are themselves ‘high on meth’, says top cop
- The number of drug addicts in the country is skyrocketing, with officers among those arrested for consuming methamphetamine, says Inspector-General Abdul Hamid Bador
- Malaysia is a key transit point for the drug, most of which flows in from neighbouring Myanmar
Topic | Drugs
