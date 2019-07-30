US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on June 18. Photo: Reuters
Robert Lighthizer warns Vietnam over trade deficit with US
- US Trade Representative says American businesses face ‘host of unfair trade barriers’ in the Southeast Asian country
- Trump has complained Vietnam’s trade practices are worse than China’s, sparking concern that Hanoi could be next on tariff hit list
A garment factory in Hanoi. Exports from the Southeast Asian nation to US have risen this year amid an escalation in the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Vietnam’s April trade deficit widens, showing country’s commerce actually deteriorated amid US-China trade war
- Vietnam’s net export position has deteriorated since the US-China trade war escalated, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study has found
- Vietnam saw a trade deficit of around US$600 million in April
