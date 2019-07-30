Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on June 18. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Robert Lighthizer warns Vietnam over trade deficit with US

  • US Trade Representative says American businesses face ‘host of unfair trade barriers’ in the Southeast Asian country
  • Trump has complained Vietnam’s trade practices are worse than China’s, sparking concern that Hanoi could be next on tariff hit list
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 3:56am, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on June 18. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A garment factory in Hanoi. Exports from the Southeast Asian nation to US have risen this year amid an escalation in the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Vietnam’s April trade deficit widens, showing country’s commerce actually deteriorated amid US-China trade war

  • Vietnam’s net export position has deteriorated since the US-China trade war escalated, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study has found
  • Vietnam saw a trade deficit of around US$600 million in April
Topic |   Trade
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 10:13am, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A garment factory in Hanoi. Exports from the Southeast Asian nation to US have risen this year amid an escalation in the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.