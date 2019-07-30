Chinese warships and fighter jets take part in a military display in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea tensions, US-China trade war loom over Asean summit
- The meetings come amid accusations from Vietnam that Beijing has become more aggressive in asserting its control in the resource-rich waterway
- US Secretary of State Pompeo will also give speech on US economic engagement in the region
Topic | South China Sea
Chinese warships and fighter jets take part in a military display in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila. Photo: AP
Duterte says he allows Chinese vessels to fish in Philippine waters to prevent war
- In his State of the Nation address, the president says Manila ‘owns the West Philippine Sea but China controls it’, pointing to the presence of guided missiles on Chinese-made artificial islands
- The two-hour speech also saw him ask Congress to reimpose the death penalty for drug-related crimes and set up a new ministry for the welfare of overseas workers
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila. Photo: AP