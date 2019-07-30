At least 164 farmers and land rights activists were killed worldwide last year, with the Philippines accounting for the most casualties. Photo: AFP
How farming is turning into the deadliest profession in Philippines
- Nearly 300 farmers, indigenous people and land rights activists have been killed since Duterte took office in 2016
- In 19 countries surveyed by Global Witness, mining was linked to 43 deaths
Ronald dela Rosa. Photo: Reuters
Philippines ex-top cop Ronald dela Rosa to ‘independently’ probe his own drugs crackdown
- Former police chief has been elected to Senate committee tasked with investigating operation Oplan Tokhang, which has left thousands dead
- Activists say the decision presents a clear conflict of interest, with one calling it akin to ‘putting a fox in charge of the chicken coop’
