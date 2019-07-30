Channels

Indonesia has returned seven containers of illegally imported waste to France and Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia returns seven containers of waste to France and Hong Kong

  • The containers were loaded with a combination of garbage, plastic waste and hazardous materials in violation of import rules
  • Officials are still waiting for clearance to return another 42 containers of waste, including shipments from the US and Australia
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:21pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Indonesia has returned seven containers of illegally imported waste to France and Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asian nations are pushing back against serving as dumping grounds for foreign trash. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia fights back against trash menace after West turned region into world’s dumping ground

  • When China banned imports last year, shipments were diverted to Southeast Asia, which soon became overwhelmed
  • Here are some of the ways that companies, authorities and start-ups around the region are tackling the problem
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Southeast Asian nations are pushing back against serving as dumping grounds for foreign trash. Photo: AFP
