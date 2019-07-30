Indonesia has returned seven containers of illegally imported waste to France and Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Indonesia returns seven containers of waste to France and Hong Kong
- The containers were loaded with a combination of garbage, plastic waste and hazardous materials in violation of import rules
- Officials are still waiting for clearance to return another 42 containers of waste, including shipments from the US and Australia
Topic | Indonesia
Southeast Asian nations are pushing back against serving as dumping grounds for foreign trash. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia fights back against trash menace after West turned region into world’s dumping ground
- When China banned imports last year, shipments were diverted to Southeast Asia, which soon became overwhelmed
- Here are some of the ways that companies, authorities and start-ups around the region are tackling the problem
Topic | Malaysia
