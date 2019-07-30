Channels

Sophie the robotic chef can serve up a piping hot bowl of laksa in under a minute. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Instant noodles: robot-made laksa in Singapore ready in 45 seconds

  • Sophie the robot, built by local engineering company Orange Clove, will let chefs cut down on repetitive tasks and focus on understanding customers’ needs, the firm said
  • ‘I would say there’s no difference between the one created by the robot and human,’ a guest at the launch event claimed
Topic |   Food and Drinks
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:18pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Sophie the robotic chef can serve up a piping hot bowl of laksa in under a minute. Photo: AFP
