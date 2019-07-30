Sophie the robotic chef can serve up a piping hot bowl of laksa in under a minute. Photo: AFP
Instant noodles: robot-made laksa in Singapore ready in 45 seconds
- Sophie the robot, built by local engineering company Orange Clove, will let chefs cut down on repetitive tasks and focus on understanding customers’ needs, the firm said
- ‘I would say there’s no difference between the one created by the robot and human,’ a guest at the launch event claimed
Dish with rice cooked in coconut milk served with spicy paste at its core – once served for breakfast but now eaten day or night – is offered across Southeast Asia