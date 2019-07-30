Channels

Terrence David Mueller at a press conference Jimbaran, Bali. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Bali police arrest British bodybuilder who allegedly sold porn videos of himself

  • Terrence David Murrell was allegedly on the run for selling steroids in the UK
  • He fled to Bali in Indonesia, where he overstayed his visa, tested positive for drugs and was found with pornographic materials, police said
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Aceh is the only province in Indonesia which has special autonomy to enact sharia-based laws. File photo: AFP
Politics

Polygamy in Aceh: what Indonesian women fear about law granting men more wives

  • Plan being considered in Aceh province could make it legal for men to have up to four wives
  • Activists fear law could be a blueprint for roll-out elsewhere, and will ‘normalise’ extramarital affairs
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 11:22am, 15 Jul, 2019

