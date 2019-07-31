Private residential condos in Singapore, one of the world’s most expensive property markets. Photo: Roy Issa
Singapore’s rich kids ending up with penthouses as parents skirt taxes
- Property agents note uptick in wealthy families buying apartments for their children to work around cooling measures
- For children below 21, parents set up trust funds to hold property in their name, avoiding raised stamp duties on second and third homes
Topic | Singapore
Private residential condos in Singapore, one of the world’s most expensive property markets. Photo: Roy Issa
Inquiries from Hong Kong residents about Singapore real estate have risen by about 30 to 40 per cent in the past two months. Photo: Reuters
Singapore back in play as more Hongkongers consider migrating due to deepening political crisis
- Of nine property agents and international schools polled in the city state, most said there had been a recent uptick in inquiries on home purchases
- Hongkongers once ‘thumbed their noses’ at Singapore permanent residency, according to ex-civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow, but the city state is now an option
