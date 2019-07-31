Channels

Private residential condos in Singapore, one of the world’s most expensive property markets. Photo: Roy Issa
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s rich kids ending up with penthouses as parents skirt taxes

  • Property agents note uptick in wealthy families buying apartments for their children to work around cooling measures
  • For children below 21, parents set up trust funds to hold property in their name, avoiding raised stamp duties on second and third homes
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:02am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Inquiries from Hong Kong residents about Singapore real estate have risen by about 30 to 40 per cent in the past two months. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Singapore back in play as more Hongkongers consider migrating due to deepening political crisis

  • Of nine property agents and international schools polled in the city state, most said there had been a recent uptick in inquiries on home purchases
  • Hongkongers once ‘thumbed their noses’ at Singapore permanent residency, according to ex-civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow, but the city state is now an option
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 12:13pm, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

