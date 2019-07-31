Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Travellers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippines’ San Miguel set to win US$14.5 billion deal to build new international airport in Manila

  • The conglomerate has proposed to build an airport in northern Manila that will cater to 100 million passengers annually, three times that of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s capacity
  • The project will support President Rodrigo Duterte’s US$180 billion infrastructure modernisation plan that includes roads, bridges, ports and a subway
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:30pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Travellers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.