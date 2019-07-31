Travellers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Philippines’ San Miguel set to win US$14.5 billion deal to build new international airport in Manila
- The conglomerate has proposed to build an airport in northern Manila that will cater to 100 million passengers annually, three times that of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s capacity
- The project will support President Rodrigo Duterte’s US$180 billion infrastructure modernisation plan that includes roads, bridges, ports and a subway
