Researcher Leo Batoon pointing to a Baybayin character etched on a glass window at the National Museum in Manila. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Baybayin, an ancient Philippine written script, is making a comeback thanks to millennials
- Advocates for Baybayin, a 17-character indigenous script used before the Spanish colonisation, say it is a crucial part of Philippine identity
- Its proponents include young professionals, cultural groups, and places such as Boracay Island, which is using Baybayin to counter the proliferation of Chinese characters in street signs for tourists
