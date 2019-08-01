Incentives include lower taxes for manufacturers and buyers of electric cars, and benefits for EV owners, such as special parking areas. Photo: AFP
Indonesia revs up electric car ambitions to rival Singapore and Thailand
- Incentives include lower taxes for manufacturers and buyers of electric cars, and benefits for EV owners, such as special parking areas
- A number of global carmakers have decided to commit billions dollars worth of investment even before the new rules have kicked in
Topic | Indonesia
