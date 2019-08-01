Channels

Angkas makes use of motorbikes to get its passengers through Manila’s notorious traffic gridlocks, giving it an edge over its car-based rivals. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Philippine ride-hailing firm Angkas sorry after saying their service is ‘like sex’

  • Angkas makes use of motorbikes to get its passengers through Manila’s notorious traffic gridlocks, giving it an edge over its car-based rivals
  • Chief executive Angeline Tham said ‘sex should never be used to create shame, fear, or disgust, and certainly not used lightly for the sake of some buzz’
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:19pm, 1 Aug, 2019

