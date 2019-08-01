Angkas makes use of motorbikes to get its passengers through Manila’s notorious traffic gridlocks, giving it an edge over its car-based rivals. Photo: Handout
Philippine ride-hailing firm Angkas sorry after saying their service is ‘like sex’
- Angkas makes use of motorbikes to get its passengers through Manila’s notorious traffic gridlocks, giving it an edge over its car-based rivals
- Chief executive Angeline Tham said ‘sex should never be used to create shame, fear, or disgust, and certainly not used lightly for the sake of some buzz’
Angkas makes use of motorbikes to get its passengers through Manila’s notorious traffic gridlocks, giving it an edge over its car-based rivals. Photo: Handout