Yi Yi, born 19 months ago to parents Liang Liang and Xing Xing on loan from China, eats during her naming ceremony. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia-China friendship in focus as second panda cub born in country named Yi Yi

  • Born last January after being conceived in mid-October 2017, Yi Yi is the offspring of giant pandas Xing Xing and Liang Liang
  • Her parents were sent to Malaysia by China in May 2014 to mark 40 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 3:09pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Yi Yi, born 19 months ago to parents Liang Liang and Xing Xing on loan from China, eats during her naming ceremony. Photo: Reuters
Visitors walk by an exhibition booth of China National Petroleum Corporation at an industry fair in Shanghai. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

China requests ‘friendly consultation’ over assets seizure from state-linked company in Malaysia

  • Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed on Monday that more than US$244 million had been seized over uncompleted work
  • But a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry claims the project was carried out ‘in accordance with the contract’
Topic |   Malaysia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:50am, 17 Jul, 2019

Visitors walk by an exhibition booth of China National Petroleum Corporation at an industry fair in Shanghai. Photo: AP
