Yi Yi, born 19 months ago to parents Liang Liang and Xing Xing on loan from China, eats during her naming ceremony. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia-China friendship in focus as second panda cub born in country named Yi Yi
- Born last January after being conceived in mid-October 2017, Yi Yi is the offspring of giant pandas Xing Xing and Liang Liang
- Her parents were sent to Malaysia by China in May 2014 to mark 40 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries
Visitors walk by an exhibition booth of China National Petroleum Corporation at an industry fair in Shanghai. Photo: AP
China requests ‘friendly consultation’ over assets seizure from state-linked company in Malaysia
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed on Monday that more than US$244 million had been seized over uncompleted work
- But a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry claims the project was carried out ‘in accordance with the contract’
