Malaysian properties cost a fraction of those in Hong Kong and come with a larger space. Photo: Nora Tam
Hongkongers scout properties in Malaysia as political turmoil rumbles on
- As interest starts to swirl in the property sector, the local education system is also seen as a beneficiary from the unrest in the city
- ‘I have heard that there has been an increase in property visits to Malaysia by Hong Kong tourists’, a property agent said
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian properties cost a fraction of those in Hong Kong and come with a larger space. Photo: Nora Tam
While Hongkongers have been known to move to places such as Taiwan and Canada, an increasing number have started considering less traditional locations, like Portugal. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Portugal: a new home for those who fear Hong Kong’s fate?
- Growing frustration over extradition bill and worries over erosion of city’s freedoms have seen a surge in number of Hongkongers considering migration
- For those who want access to Europe, Portugal is increasingly seen as a gateway – either through family ties in Macau or investment
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
While Hongkongers have been known to move to places such as Taiwan and Canada, an increasing number have started considering less traditional locations, like Portugal. Illustration: Kaliz Lee