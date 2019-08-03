Channels

Malaysian properties cost a fraction of those in Hong Kong and come with a larger space. Photo: Nora Tam
Southeast Asia

Hongkongers scout properties in Malaysia as political turmoil rumbles on

  • As interest starts to swirl in the property sector, the local education system is also seen as a beneficiary from the unrest in the city
  • ‘I have heard that there has been an increase in property visits to Malaysia by Hong Kong tourists’, a property agent said
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 7:35am, 3 Aug, 2019

While Hongkongers have been known to move to places such as Taiwan and Canada, an increasing number have started considering less traditional locations, like Portugal. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Politics

Portugal: a new home for those who fear Hong Kong’s fate?

  • Growing frustration over extradition bill and worries over erosion of city’s freedoms have seen a surge in number of Hongkongers considering migration
  • For those who want access to Europe, Portugal is increasingly seen as a gateway – either through family ties in Macau or investment
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 3:47pm, 24 Jul, 2019

