Tan Cheng Bock, secretary general of the Progressive Singapore Party. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s new political party launches, with support of Lee Hsien Loong’s brother, as election speculation builds
- The Progress Singapore Party is led by Tan Cheng Bock, a medical doctor and former government stalwart who once ran for president
- It also has the backing of the premier’s sibling, Lee Hsien Yang, who has slammed what he described as eroding standards of governance in Singapore
Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
‘PAP has lost its way’: Estranged brother of Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong backs new opposition party
- Lee said he was fully behind the ‘principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party’, started by a former stalwart of the ruling party, Tan Cheng Bock
- The People’s Action Party’s opposition is not viewed as a threat, but backing from a senior member of the Lee family could give Tan a boost at the next election
