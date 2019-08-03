Channels

Tan Cheng Bock, secretary general of the Progressive Singapore Party. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s new political party launches, with support of Lee Hsien Loong’s brother, as election speculation builds

  • The Progress Singapore Party is led by Tan Cheng Bock, a medical doctor and former government stalwart who once ran for president
  • It also has the backing of the premier’s sibling, Lee Hsien Yang, who has slammed what he described as eroding standards of governance in Singapore
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:13pm, 3 Aug, 2019

Tan Cheng Bock, secretary general of the Progressive Singapore Party. Photo: AFP
Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Southeast Asia

‘PAP has lost its way’: Estranged brother of Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong backs new opposition party

  • Lee said he was fully behind the ‘principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party’, started by a former stalwart of the ruling party, Tan Cheng Bock
  • The People’s Action Party’s opposition is not viewed as a threat, but backing from a senior member of the Lee family could give Tan a boost at the next election
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:52am, 29 Jul, 2019

Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Agence France-Presse
