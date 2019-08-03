Channels

The Philippines has a poor shipping safety record, with scores dying in mishaps at sea each year. Photo: Philippine Red Cross
Southeast Asia

11 dead, three missing as boats capsize in Philippines’ Guimaras Strait

  • Sixty-three survivors were plucked from the water after huge waves swamped the boats in the Guimaras
  • Six of the dead were yet to be identified, the rest being Filipinos
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:45pm, 3 Aug, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Support for Philippines’ diplomatic protest against Chinese boats ‘swarming’ in disputed South China Sea

  • President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration has in recent months been criticised over its perceived inability to confront Beijing’s presence
  • China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims to the waterway, where more than US$3 trillion worth of trade passes yearly
Topic |   The Philippines
SCMP

Compiled by Francine Chen  

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:03pm, 1 Aug, 2019

