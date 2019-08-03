Faiyen band members performing at an undisclosed location in Laos. Photo: AFP
Facing death threats in Laos, Thai dissident band Faiyen flees to France for asylum
- A band member said it felt great to leave Laos, where they received innumerable online death threats
- They are already planning their first street performance at the Place de la Republique, an activist said
Thai band Faiyen fears they will be killed for criticising junta and monarchy if they go home
- They remain in hiding in Laos, which neighbours Thailand and became a haven for some of the most outspoken anti-junta activists after the 2014 coup
- Corpses of activists were found in December in the Mekong river which bisects the countries, their stomachs stuffed with concrete
