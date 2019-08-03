Channels

Faiyen band members performing at an undisclosed location in Laos. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Facing death threats in Laos, Thai dissident band Faiyen flees to France for asylum

  • A band member said it felt great to leave Laos, where they received innumerable online death threats
  • They are already planning their first street performance at the Place de la Republique, an activist said
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:40pm, 3 Aug, 2019

Faiyen band members performing at an undisclosed location in Laos. Photo: AFP
Faiyen band members, from left, Romchalee “Yammy” Sombulrattanakul, Worravut “Tito” Thueakchaiyaphum and Nithiwat “Jom” Wannasiri. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Thai band Faiyen fears they will be killed for criticising junta and monarchy if they go home

  • They remain in hiding in Laos, which neighbours Thailand and became a haven for some of the most outspoken anti-junta activists after the 2014 coup
  • Corpses of activists were found in December in the Mekong river which bisects the countries, their stomachs stuffed with concrete
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:25pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Faiyen band members, from left, Romchalee “Yammy” Sombulrattanakul, Worravut “Tito” Thueakchaiyaphum and Nithiwat “Jom” Wannasiri. Photo: AFP
