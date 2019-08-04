A police officer directs traffic in Jakarta on Sunday after a power blackout. Photo: EPA
Indonesia power blackout hits tens of millions on Java island
- The shutdown plunged buildings in the sprawling capital Jakarta – home to some 30 million people – into darkness
- State utility company PLN said the blackout was caused when a gas turbine at a major power plant went down, coupled with disruption at another facility
Topic | Indonesia
A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sumatra island. Photo: Alamy
Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Sumatra, Java islands
- Strong tremors were felt in capital Jakarta, prompting people to run out of office buildings
- The disaster mitigation agency said that residents near coastlines should immediately evacuate to higher ground
