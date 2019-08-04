Channels

A police officer directs traffic in Jakarta on Sunday after a power blackout. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Indonesia power blackout hits tens of millions on Java island

  • The shutdown plunged buildings in the sprawling capital Jakarta – home to some 30 million people – into darkness
  • State utility company PLN said the blackout was caused when a gas turbine at a major power plant went down, coupled with disruption at another facility
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:50pm, 4 Aug, 2019

A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sumatra island. Photo: Alamy
Southeast Asia

Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Sumatra, Java islands

  • Strong tremors were felt in capital Jakarta, prompting people to run out of office buildings
  • The disaster mitigation agency said that residents near coastlines should immediately evacuate to higher ground
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:43pm, 2 Aug, 2019

