Nuon Chea sits in court before a hearing of the UN-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in November. Photo: AP
Khmer Rouge ‘Brother Number Two’ Nuon Chea dies in Cambodia aged 93
- Researchers believe the former right-hand man of Pol Pot was directly involved in the regime’s extremist purges and executions
- He was serving life in prison after convictions by a UN-backed tribunal on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes
