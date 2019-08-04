Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nuon Chea sits in court before a hearing of the UN-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in November. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Khmer Rouge ‘Brother Number Two’ Nuon Chea dies in Cambodia aged 93

  • Researchers believe the former right-hand man of Pol Pot was directly involved in the regime’s extremist purges and executions
  • He was serving life in prison after convictions by a UN-backed tribunal on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes
Topic |   Cambodia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:26pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nuon Chea sits in court before a hearing of the UN-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in November. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Rama family photo of their life in Cambodia before the civil war that brought the Khmer Rouge to power in the 1970s. Vira Rama’s mother (far right, front row) holds him in her arms. Photo: Charles Fox
Arts & Culture

Life under the Khmer Rouge: Cambodian family who buried their past to ensure their future

  • The Rama family buried their most prized possessions – family photographs – when the Khmer Rouge came to power in Cambodia in the 1970s
  • Photographer Charles Fox has created a book filled with these retrieved photos, along with images of the family’s life in America
Topic |   Cambodia
Marissa Carruthers

Marissa Carruthers  

Updated: 5:34am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Rama family photo of their life in Cambodia before the civil war that brought the Khmer Rouge to power in the 1970s. Vira Rama’s mother (far right, front row) holds him in her arms. Photo: Charles Fox
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.