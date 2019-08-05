A US guided-missile cruiser in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia confident of finalising code of conduct for South China Sea that will be ‘respected by superpowers’
- Foreign minister said he had not seen an increased presence of Chinese navy vessels in the disputed region
- Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s stance on China has warmed since he stepped into power last year
Topic | South China Sea
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: EPA
‘Major progress’ on South China Sea code of conduct talks even as Beijing warns other countries against ‘sowing distrust’
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hails ‘important step’ after meeting Asean counterparts in Bangkok
- Talks on the code follow disputes between China and both Vietnam and the Philippines
