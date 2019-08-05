Staff members at the technology control centre at Mandalay City Development Committee headquarters. Photo: Reuters
How Myanmar’s ancient city of Mandalay has embraced rapid technological change
- Residents contact the mayor on Facebook while authorities track garbage disposal with GPS and control traffic flows with remote sensors
- There has been some backlash, particularly against proposed deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei to provide CCTV cameras
Topic | Myanmar
Staff members at the technology control centre at Mandalay City Development Committee headquarters. Photo: Reuters