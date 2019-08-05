Olivia Limpe-Aw, president and CEO of Destileria Limtuaco. Photo: Bloomberg
Meet Olivia Limpe-Aw, the Philippines’ Iron Lady of liquor who’s taking on Rodrigo Duterte over taxes
- Duterte has sought a law to help finance a free health care programme partly via taxing spirits and the finance secretary wants it passed this year
- Limpe-Aw insists the plan to overhaul Philippine taxes on alcoholic drinks will prevent the local liquor industry growing
