Then Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe at the South Africa-Zimbabwe Binational Commission in Pretoria in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Robert Mugabe still in Singapore hospital after four months, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa reveals
- Former leader has been receiving medical care there since April, much longer than his usual month-long stay
- Mugabe, 95, is being treated for an undisclosed ailment and is ‘responding well’
