Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Then Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe at the South Africa-Zimbabwe Binational Commission in Pretoria in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Robert Mugabe still in Singapore hospital after four months, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa reveals

  • Former leader has been receiving medical care there since April, much longer than his usual month-long stay
  • Mugabe, 95, is being treated for an undisclosed ailment and is ‘responding well’
Topic |   Zimbabwe
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:50am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Then Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe at the South Africa-Zimbabwe Binational Commission in Pretoria in October 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.