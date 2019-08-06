Channels

Anti-China protesters in front of the Chinese embassy in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Vietnamese protesters ‘show their anger’ about Beijing’s presence in South China Sea at embassy in Hanoi

  • China’s maritime survey of an offshore block in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone remains a source of tension
  • Protests in the authoritarian and Communist-ruled Southeast Asian country are rare, and police dispersed the short-lived demonstration
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:03pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Anti-China protesters in front of the Chinese embassy in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump with his Vietnamese counterpart, the late Tran Dai Quang in 2017. Photo: AFP
Le Hong Hiep
Opinion

Opinion

Le Hong Hiep

Beijing’s South China Sea stance is driving Vietnam into America’s arms

  • China and Vietnam should be natural partners, not least because of a shared ideology among the countries’ ruling parties
  • But by ignoring Hanoi’s concerns, Beijing is creating a new US ally out of a former enemy, says Le Hong Hiep
Le Hong Hiep

Le Hong Hiep  

Updated: 10:50am, 25 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump with his Vietnamese counterpart, the late Tran Dai Quang in 2017. Photo: AFP
