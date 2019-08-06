Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is facing several criminal proceedings over the suspected money laundering of US$4.5 billion from state fund 1MDB. Photo: EPA
1MDB trial: Jho Low’s code name for Najib Razak was ‘Optimus Prime’, Malaysian court hears
- The former prime minister was called ‘OP’ in chats by Low, who has been accused of masterminding the scandal at the state investment company
- Najib’s relationship manager at a local bank discussed where to bank the scandal-tainted premier’s money with Low, who remains in hiding
Topic | Malaysia
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is facing several criminal proceedings over the suspected money laundering of US$4.5 billion from state fund 1MDB. Photo: EPA