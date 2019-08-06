A boy suffering from dengue fever rests inside a mosquito net in the town of Maasin, the Philippines. Photo: EPA
Philippines declares dengue epidemic as cases surge
- More than 146,000 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been recorded so far this year in the country with 622 deaths
- It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash, and breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases
Topic | Disease
