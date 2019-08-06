Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze in Indonesia’s South Sumatra province on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Joko Widodo threatens to sack officials over rampant forest fires

  • The threat came as Indonesia faced pressure from its neighbours to douse the blazes, which are blamed for sending air quality plummeting
  • Thousands of extra personnel have been deployed to prevent a repeat of 2015, when the worst fires for two decades choked the region in haze for weeks
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:39pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze in Indonesia’s South Sumatra province on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.