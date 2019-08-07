Peter Chadwick, 55, is in custody after four years on the run. Photo: Newport Beach Police Department
US millionaire Peter Chadwick, accused of killing Malaysian wife, Quee Choo, caught after four years on the run
- Case received renewed attention last year after police released details in true-crime podcast, asking listeners to contact them with information on Chadwick
- Wealthy real estate investor now faces 25 years to life in jail for alleged murder
Topic | Crime
