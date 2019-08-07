Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will raise South China Sea ruling with Xi Jinping in Beijing, spokesman says
- Duterte has come under increasing domestic pressure to stand up to Beijing over its perceived maritime bullying
- China claims historic sovereignty over most of the busy South China Sea waterway but this claim was invalidated in 2016
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA
A June 18 protest in Manila against the alleged sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA
Anti-China protests in the Philippines mark third anniversary of Manila’s South China Sea legal victory
- Protesters staged a rally in front of the Chinese consulate, while a survey found most Filipinos want the country to take back China-controlled islands in the disputed waterway
- But while President Duterte has been criticised for his soft stance on Beijing following the Hague’s 2016 ruling, his net satisfaction rating has gone up
Topic | The Philippines
A June 18 protest in Manila against the alleged sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA