Jerusha Sanjeevi took her own life in 2017 at the age of 24. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian student Jerusha Sanjeevi killed herself over racist bullying. Now her family is suing US university for not acting
- Sanjeevi was pursuing a doctorate in clinical and counselling psychology at Utah State University before killing herself aged 24 in 2017
- Reports said the bullying targeted her culture, including statements such as ‘Asians only want to please their parents’, ‘Asian names are weird’
Topic | Malaysia
