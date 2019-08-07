Channels

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the signing ceremony of the Singapore Convention on Mediation. Photo: Handout
China, US sign UN protocol on mediation despite ongoing trade dispute

  • 46 countries agree protocol aimed at using mediation instead of legal action
  • Singapore set to capitalise on the naming of the convention, at Hong Kong’s expense
Singapore
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 4:55pm, 7 Aug, 2019

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the signing ceremony of the Singapore Convention on Mediation. Photo: Handout
Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei
Xi Jinping’s ZTE concession to Donald Trump still haunts Chinese negotiators in US trade talks

  • Xi reportedly agreed last year to allow a compliance department of executives chosen by the US to be embedded into the company to monitor the flow of every transaction – and ZTE has to pay
  • For Washington, enforcement of any agreement is the key, but Beijing views the US demands as reminiscent of China’s historical humiliations at the hands of Western powers
Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei  

Updated: 4:37pm, 27 Jul, 2019

