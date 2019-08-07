Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the signing ceremony of the Singapore Convention on Mediation. Photo: Handout
China, US sign UN protocol on mediation despite ongoing trade dispute
- 46 countries agree protocol aimed at using mediation instead of legal action
- Singapore set to capitalise on the naming of the convention, at Hong Kong’s expense
Topic | Singapore
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the signing ceremony of the Singapore Convention on Mediation. Photo: Handout