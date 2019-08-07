Channels

A mushroom cloud hangs over Hiroshima after the first atomic bomb to be used in anger was detonated on August 6, 1945. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir calls on Japan to support UN nuclear ban treaty

  • The elder statesman said Japan was a natural fit for the pact, as the only country on Earth to come under wartime nuclear attack
  • He also urged Tokyo and Seoul to resolve their differences through dialogue, as disputes between the two rage on over wartime forced labour and trade
Topic |   Malaysia
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 4:53pm, 7 Aug, 2019

People pray for atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Hiroshima mayor wants Japan to ban nuclear weapons. Shinzo Abe says no way

  • Japan has refused to participate in the UN treaty, along with other countries under the US nuclear umbrella
  • After a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing, the prime minister said the treaty is ‘not based on the real aspects of security’
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 10:53am, 7 Aug, 2019

