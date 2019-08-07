A mushroom cloud hangs over Hiroshima after the first atomic bomb to be used in anger was detonated on August 6, 1945. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s Mahathir calls on Japan to support UN nuclear ban treaty
- The elder statesman said Japan was a natural fit for the pact, as the only country on Earth to come under wartime nuclear attack
- He also urged Tokyo and Seoul to resolve their differences through dialogue, as disputes between the two rage on over wartime forced labour and trade
People pray for atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. Photo: Reuters
Hiroshima mayor wants Japan to ban nuclear weapons. Shinzo Abe says no way
- Japan has refused to participate in the UN treaty, along with other countries under the US nuclear umbrella
- After a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing, the prime minister said the treaty is ‘not based on the real aspects of security’
