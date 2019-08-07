Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A photo of Nora Anne Quoirin outside a school in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian divers scour river in hunt for missing Franco-Irish teen Nora Quoirin

  • The 15-year-old went missing on Sunday morning after checking in with her family to the Dusun Resort, in southern Negeri Sembilan state
  • Family members said they found the window of her room open in the morning without any trace of her
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:24pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo of Nora Anne Quoirin outside a school in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jerusha Sanjeevi took her own life in 2017 at the age of 24. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Malaysian student Jerusha Sanjeevi killed herself over racist bullying. Now her family is suing US university for not acting

  • Sanjeevi was pursuing a doctorate in clinical and counselling psychology at Utah State University before killing herself aged 24 in 2017
  • Reports said the bullying targeted her culture, including statements such as ‘Asians only want to please their parents’, ‘Asian names are weird’
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 3:42pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jerusha Sanjeevi took her own life in 2017 at the age of 24. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.