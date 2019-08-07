A photo of Nora Anne Quoirin outside a school in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Malaysian divers scour river in hunt for missing Franco-Irish teen Nora Quoirin
- The 15-year-old went missing on Sunday morning after checking in with her family to the Dusun Resort, in southern Negeri Sembilan state
- Family members said they found the window of her room open in the morning without any trace of her
Jerusha Sanjeevi took her own life in 2017 at the age of 24. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian student Jerusha Sanjeevi killed herself over racist bullying. Now her family is suing US university for not acting
- Sanjeevi was pursuing a doctorate in clinical and counselling psychology at Utah State University before killing herself aged 24 in 2017
- Reports said the bullying targeted her culture, including statements such as ‘Asians only want to please their parents’, ‘Asian names are weird’
