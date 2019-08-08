Former junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha on the day last month when he was sworn in as prime minister. Photo: AP
Thailand’s PM fails to abide by new constitution he ordered drawn up
- Former junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha said he will take sole responsibility for he and his cabinet not completing the full oath of allegiance while being sworn in
- The oath is required under the Thai constitution, which Prayuth ordered drawn up after scrapping the previous one following 2014’s coup
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha rewards loyalists in new cabinet
- Long-time backers of the coup leader turned premier have been rewarded with top jobs as a government takes shape after the March election
- Critics say the appointments have been made for the sake of stabilising the ruling coalition, not for the good of the nation
