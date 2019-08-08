Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha on the day last month when he was sworn in as prime minister. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s PM fails to abide by new constitution he ordered drawn up

  • Former junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha said he will take sole responsibility for he and his cabinet not completing the full oath of allegiance while being sworn in
  • The oath is required under the Thai constitution, which Prayuth ordered drawn up after scrapping the previous one following 2014’s coup
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:55pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha on the day last month when he was sworn in as prime minister. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thailand’s PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha rewards loyalists in new cabinet

  • Long-time backers of the coup leader turned premier have been rewarded with top jobs as a government takes shape after the March election
  • Critics say the appointments have been made for the sake of stabilising the ruling coalition, not for the good of the nation
Topic |   Thailand's Junta
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Updated: 9:31pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thailand’s PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.