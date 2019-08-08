Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to the Federated States of Micronesia. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

China courts Pacific island states in pursuit of ‘foothold’ and US risks losing influence, Rand report warns

  • Current agreements provide US exclusive defence access to strategically important waters but these arrangements could be undermined by China’s economic incentives
  • Beijing considers island nations a critical part of belt and road strategy, and views economic support as stepping stone towards increased military presence, analysts claim
Topic |   Pacific nations
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 5:56pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Boys play near a harbour in Dili, East Timor, as a container ship sails into port. File photo
Geopolitics

Chinese cash: enough to keep East Timor out of Asean?

  • Southeast Asia’s youngest nation faces a Catch-22 in ties with China
  • To join Asean, it needs to improve its economy, but, in improving its economy with China’s help, it may jeopardise its chances of joining Asean
Topic |   Asean
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 10:05am, 4 Aug, 2019

