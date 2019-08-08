A Chinese student writes using ‘khat’ script in Malaysia. Photo: Ahemed Rafeeq | Twitter
Malaysia makes Arabic-script calligraphy optional for non-Malay schoolchildren after outcry
- Critics had complained the move represented the ‘Islamisation’ of education and would not help students improve their language skills
- The form of calligraphy, known as ‘khat’, is based on a script that was formerly the standard for writing Malay before the Latin alphabet
Topic | Malaysia
A Chinese student writes using ‘khat’ script in Malaysia. Photo: Ahemed Rafeeq | Twitter